DA Davidson Weighs in on Fluor Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fluor in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.90. The consensus estimate for Fluor’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fluor

Fluor Price Performance

Fluor stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 2.14. Fluor has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,060,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,473 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Fluor by 4,399.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,687,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,808 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 1,236.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,347 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 453.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 245.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,650,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluor

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.