DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DaVita were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in DaVita by 5,900.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 242.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $1,362,438.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,814,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,656 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DVA opened at $125.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.07. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $128.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

