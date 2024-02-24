DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in DaVita by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.60.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $3,532,957.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,279.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,656. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $125.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $128.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.82 and its 200-day moving average is $100.07.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

