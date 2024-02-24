DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on DBV Technologies from $1.30 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $0.84 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $161.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 243.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

