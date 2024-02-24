Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $27.00 Per Share

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Deere & Company in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $27.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $30.30. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $27.73 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.58.

DE stock opened at $364.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $386.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.1% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

