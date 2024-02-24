DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 140 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 1,286.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.45.

Visteon Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $115.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $108.65 and a 52-week high of $171.66. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $10.92. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

