DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 5,500 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,948,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 711.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,538 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,046 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth about $25,027,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 214.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,651,582 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,297 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth about $17,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AU has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $18.33 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

