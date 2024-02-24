DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.05% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 63.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 366.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

CTRE opened at $23.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.04. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.