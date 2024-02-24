DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.23 Million Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 162,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 45,633 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $1,019,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $1,603,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $830,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

MAN opened at $72.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.94. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $88.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 0.47%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAN. William Blair began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAN

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.