DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $782,000 Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FirstService were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FSV stock opened at $164.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.52 and a beta of 1.00. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $131.75 and a 52-week high of $171.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 40.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.29.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

