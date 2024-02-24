DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,245 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $891,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $185.94 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.59 and a 1-year high of $186.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,877,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,877,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,092 shares of company stock worth $10,082,191. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

