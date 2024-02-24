DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,799 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 15,550.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 665.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1,151.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 373.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on U shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Macquarie downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.31.

U stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.99. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $50.08.

In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,117,585.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 2,846 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $80,257.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,438.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $6,138,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,117,585.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,398 shares of company stock valued at $13,889,686 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

