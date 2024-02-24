DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 895,690 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895,690 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BE. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 582,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 229,639 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $835,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.60. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BE. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

