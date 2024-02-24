Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Trading Down 0.2%

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98.30 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 98.30 ($1.24). 30 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 54,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.50 ($1.24).

Diaceutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £83.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,500.00 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 93.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 9.92.

Diaceutics Company Profile

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

