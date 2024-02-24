Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.37.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

NYSE DEO opened at $152.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $85.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.89.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Diageo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Diageo by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

