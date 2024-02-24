Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

DHC opened at $2.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 39.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

