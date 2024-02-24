Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Shares Down 11.1%

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.40 and last traded at C$4.40. 1,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 15,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.95.

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.87.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

