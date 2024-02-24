DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Trading 0.1% Higher

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.60. Approximately 79,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 250,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
