DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Trading 0.1% Higher

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.60. Approximately 79,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 250,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.