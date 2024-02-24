Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) traded up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. 203,483 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 87,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Doubleview Gold Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.06 million, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doubleview Gold

In other Doubleview Gold news, Director Andrew H. Rees sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total transaction of C$25,665.00. 18.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Doubleview Gold

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

