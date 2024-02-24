Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.72.

D.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

TSE D.UN opened at C$8.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$265.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.23. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$7.25 and a one year high of C$16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.85, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

