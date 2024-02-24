Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.79 and last traded at $15.73. 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32.

Dream Unlimited Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0909 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

