DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 51 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.64). 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.63).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get DSW Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DSW

DSW Capital Stock Performance

DSW Capital Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £11.18 million, a PE ratio of -5,300.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 9.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 55.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jillian Margaret Jones acquired 19,000 shares of DSW Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £9,880 ($12,440.19). In related news, insider James A. T. Dow bought 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £78,440 ($98,766.05). Also, insider Jillian Margaret Jones bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £9,880 ($12,440.19). 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DSW Capital Company Profile

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.

Further Reading

