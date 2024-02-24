DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 180.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $41,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTE opened at $108.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $116.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.47 and its 200-day moving average is $104.31.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,383 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

