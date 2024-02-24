DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DURECT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get DURECT alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DRRX

DURECT Stock Up 1.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.81. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $7.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 5,370.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 118.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 38.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 32.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DURECT

(Get Free Report)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.