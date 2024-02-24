East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Shares Up 0.5%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 6,685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 21,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

East Japan Railway Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, and dry cleaning, casualty insurance, and other agency services.

