Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EIX. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $68.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.67 and a 200-day moving average of $67.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Edison International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 137,840 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

