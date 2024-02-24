Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Shares Down 0.9%

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 540 ($6.80) and last traded at GBX 555 ($6.99). 18,693 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 14,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 560 ($7.05).

Elixirr International Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £262.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,055.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 569.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 525.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Elixirr International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Elixirr International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,925.93%.

Insider Transactions at Elixirr International

About Elixirr International

In other news, insider Charlotte Alexandra Stranner sold 69,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 575 ($7.24), for a total transaction of £400,004.50 ($503,657.14). Insiders own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers creative, marketing, and transformation services. It provides services in the areas of AI and machine learning, app design and development, brand identity implementation, brand strategy, business model innovation, business strategy, case for change, corporate venture and innovation, customer experience, data and analytics, data strategy, digital design and marketing, digital optimization and strategy, innovation immersions, IT strategy, mergers and acquisitions, onboarding solutions, procurement, product and portfolio management, risk and compliance, sourcing, sustainability, target operating model, and transformation management, The company serves automotive and transportation, manufacturing, business and financial services, charities, energy, utilities and resources, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, insurance, luxury and fashion, travel and leisure, telecommunications, technology, retail and consumer goods, private equity, media, and entertainment and sports industries.

