Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Encore Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

ECPG stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $47.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $54.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,949,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,335,000 after purchasing an additional 27,842 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 916,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after purchasing an additional 401,324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,238 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

