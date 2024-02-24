Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Stock Position Lifted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Enovis during the third quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Enovis by 59,200.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enovis by 902.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enovis in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enovis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Enovis Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE ENOV opened at $62.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 2.00. Enovis Co. has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average of $53.78.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.34 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

About Enovis



Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Stories

