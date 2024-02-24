Enovis Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ENOV)

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enovis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enovis’ current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Enovis’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENOV. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on Enovis in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enovis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

NYSE:ENOV opened at $62.85 on Friday. Enovis has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.78. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 2.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the third quarter worth $1,547,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the third quarter worth $425,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 31.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 28,727 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 7.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,027,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,177,000 after buying an additional 68,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 12.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 163,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

