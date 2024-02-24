Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.03.
Several analysts have commented on ESI shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 0.5 %
About Ensign Energy Services
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ensign Energy Services
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.