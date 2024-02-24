Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.03.

Several analysts have commented on ESI shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$2.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$394.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.07. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.77 and a 1 year high of C$4.06.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

