Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 118,203 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 644,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,203 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $35,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $53.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.88. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $60.10.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

