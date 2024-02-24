Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 132,729 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,729 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.17% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $35,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $12,242,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 636,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 14,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 37,979 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVDE opened at $61.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average is $57.60. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.34.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

