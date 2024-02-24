Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 174,465 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,982,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Amcor worth $36,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth $5,857,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 11.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 109,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 8.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 104,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 616.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 181,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 156,459 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Amcor by 48.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Amcor Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

