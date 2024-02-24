Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,306 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,306 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $36,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $652,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 49,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL opened at $96.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.01. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

