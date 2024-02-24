Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 233,527 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,656,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,527 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.67% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $36,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $24.28.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.