Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 84,001 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $36,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,867,005,000 after buying an additional 1,183,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,234,000 after buying an additional 74,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,930,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,111,000 after purchasing an additional 90,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,578 shares of company stock valued at $29,434,234 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE HIG opened at $95.89 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $96.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

