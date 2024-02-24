Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Chemed worth $37,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,873,000 after acquiring an additional 21,237 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chemed by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 516,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,846,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Chemed by 71.2% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 457,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,814,000 after buying an additional 190,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Chemed by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,467,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Chemed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,210,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total value of $579,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CHE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Chemed Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CHE opened at $597.83 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $492.84 and a 12-month high of $610.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $587.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

