Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 149,605 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,605 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Dollar Tree worth $36,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $145.88 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.27.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

