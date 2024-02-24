Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 159,899 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,899 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of CMS Energy worth $37,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.