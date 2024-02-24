Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590,680 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.52% of ChampionX worth $36,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,172,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,224 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after purchasing an additional 988,872 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1,936,212.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 793,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,015,000 after purchasing an additional 793,847 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,680,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after purchasing an additional 626,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,694,000 after purchasing an additional 606,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

CHX opened at $30.61 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.82.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

