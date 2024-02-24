Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Public Storage worth $35,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 49.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $284.78 on Friday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.51.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.16 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

