Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,682 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of HubSpot worth $34,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $605.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of -170.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $587.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.24. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.07 and a fifty-two week high of $660.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.54.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total transaction of $4,782,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 545,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,195,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total transaction of $4,782,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 545,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,195,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,622 shares of company stock worth $12,060,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

