Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,895 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Hershey worth $36,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 82,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after buying an additional 22,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 0.1 %

HSY stock opened at $193.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.81. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

