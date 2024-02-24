Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $35.73 Million Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,712 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Littelfuse worth $35,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $241.49 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $309.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.15%.

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.