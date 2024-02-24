Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $35.82 Million Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,902 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $35,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,058,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,147,000 after acquiring an additional 26,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE FLT opened at $281.11 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.04 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

