Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $36.47 Million Position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,253 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 17.23% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF worth $36,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALQ. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 344,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,774,000 after buying an additional 38,415 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $818,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period.

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VALQ opened at $55.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.05. The company has a market cap of $242.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.94. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69.

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Company Profile

The American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US companies that are selected and weighted based on value and income characteristics. VALQ was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

