Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $36.56 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,209 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.27% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $36,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,321 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,532,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,054,000 after purchasing an additional 256,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,054,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after purchasing an additional 645,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CALF opened at $47.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

