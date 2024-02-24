Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $36.64 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,046 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Welltower worth $36,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,204,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,134,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 542,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after acquiring an additional 122,748 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 57,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 37,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.79.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.69 and its 200-day moving average is $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.96, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 381.26%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

