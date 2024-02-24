Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $36.67 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119,842 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $36,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,723 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,784,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,419 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $192.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $105.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

